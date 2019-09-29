Sunderland AFC gossip: Manager linked with Cats exit after mixed start to season
Jack Ross has been linked with a move north of the border.
According to a report in today's Sunday Sun, Ross is under consideration to become the new Hibernian manager - should Paul Heckingbottom be sacked.
The ex-Sunderland player's side are second-bottom in the Scottish Premiership with five points from seven games. Though Heckingbottom – a target for Sunderland before Simon Grayson took the job - managed a draw against the treble-treble chasing league leaders Celtic yesterday.
A move would see Ross return to his native Scotland, and to Edinburgh - the city where he went studied at university and coached with Hearts.
The report also states that the ex-St Mirren boss is highly thought of at Easter Road and has several allies in the city.
No formal approach has been made, and it remains to be seen whether or not the Scottish side's interest is genuine.
Ross has enjoyed high points during the Black Cats’ season so far with notable wins over Premier League Burnley and Sheffield United in the Carabao Cup.
But Sunderland have struggled in League One – Ross’ men remain five points off the division’s summit with many fans demanding more. A large section of the away support during the club's 1-1 draw with Bolton last weekend chanted for Ross to be relieved of his duties.
One issue which could influence Ross’ potential decision should an approach materialise is job security; the Scot is in the last year of his current contract.