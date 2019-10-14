Sunderland AFC gossip: Championship and League One winning boss' odds slashed
Nigel Pearson has seen his odds slashed to become Sunderland’s new manager following the departure of Jack Ross last week.
The former Leicester City manager is now 5/1 with some oddsmakers, making him second-favourite for the Black Cats hot seat behind ex-Bolton boss Phil Parkinson, who is 2/5 with Paddy Power.
It is thought Pearson – won League One and the Championship with The Foxes – would look to bring ex-Sunderland star Kevin Phillips in as his assistant manager.
Phillips has worked with Pearson before, finishing his career as a player at Leicester and then joining the club’s backroom staff after his retirement. Phillips remained at the King Power season until the end of the club’s first season back in the Premier League.
However, the former England, Southampton, Aston Villa, West Brom and Blackpool goal-scorer is third-favourite to bag the job himself, having an expressed a firm interest while in the North East for several social engagements last weekend. The 46-year-old is 12/1 on with Paddy Power.
Speaking about the vacancy, Phillips said: “Of course, I am interested in the job”
“When the job came up last time before Jack took it, was I ready? I probably would have said yeah, I’d love to have taken it.
“When you look at the managers since 2013, I think they’ve had 11 managers, none of them have been able to get it going.
“Maybe they need to try a fresh approach. Of course, yes, I’d love to have the opportunity.”