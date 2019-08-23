Sunderland AFC and League One transfer news: The reason Glenn Loovens left which will excite Cats fans plus Manchester United's Bury gesture
Glenn Loovens has revealed he wanted to stay at Sunderland in a different role but was moved on to make room for an incoming player.
Following his release yesterday, the former Celtic man spoke to the media in his native Holland: “I still asked the club if they might have a different position for me.
“It was difficult too. The club was up with the budget. A player had to go to be able to bring in someone else. It was better for both parties to separate. The club has solved this nicely this week.”
Elsewhere in League One, Blackpool look set to sign Calum Macdonald from Derby – the 21-year-old emerging as a key transfer target for Simon Grayson’s side.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has claimed Manchester United will offer stricken Bury assistance as the club faces expulsion from the Football League amidst financial difficulty.
Bury's owner Steve Dale has been given until 23.59pm on Friday to prove he can fund the club. If he fails to do so, the Shakers will be expelled from the EFL.
Solskjaer said. "As a local club, we want to see local players do well and we've recruited players from those clubs and of course we want them to do well.
“And if there's anything we can help them with I'm sure we'll do that, with loan players or anything."
Sunderland have signed ex-Falkirk midfielder Cieran Dunne, the youngster will join up with Elliot Dickman's under-23s side. Jack Ross has also been linked with a move for former Wales international free agent Joel Lynch.