Sunderland AFC and League One transfer news: Sunderland set to miss out on Leeds United left-back whilst ex-Cats and Newcastle United striker unlikely to join Ipswich Town
Sunderland were believed to 'weighing-up' a move for Leeds left-back Tom Pearce - according to a report in Football League World.
However, the youngster is expected to become a Barnsley player before the end of the Championship transfer window tomorrow afternoon.
Jack Ross is targeting a left-sided full-back after the departures of Reece James to Doncaster Rovers and Bryan Oviedo to Copenhagen. At present, 20-year-old Denver Hume is the club’s only recognised left-sided defender.
Elsewhere in League One, ex-Cats and Newcastle United striker Daryl Murphy is unlikely to return to former club Ipswich Town after falling out of favour at Nottingham Forest.
Ipswich boss Paul Lambert, speaking about a potential Murphy reunion, suggested a move would be financially difficult: "The lad was a good player but I don't know because he's older now.
"Money-wise you never know until wages get put on the table, but people need to get their heads round that we won't be getting masses.
"That's not a problem. The club has spent a hell of a lot of money over the years, but we've got the young guys coming through the academy. We're a good side, even though they're young.”
Burton Albion, Doncaster Rovers and Bolton Wanderers are all understood to have made a move for the Irish forward ahead of the deadline.
Finally, Bolton have suspended ticket sales ahead of the club’s first home game of the season against Coventry City after fans complained about prices - they were due to go on sale at 9am this morning.