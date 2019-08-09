Sunderland AFC and League One transfer news: Jack Ross opens up on possible sacking whilst rivals eye highly-rated Liverpool youngster and Doncaster sign ex-cats 'target'
Jack Ross has spoken about the possibility of being sacked as Sunderland manager.
Speaking to the BBC, Ross said: I've said this a lot in Scotland with St Mirren and I'll repeat it here, I've never ever lived in fear of the sack in any of my jobs as a manager.
“I live in fear of not doing the job properly, so when the season finished last year, on reflection could I have made different decisions? Of course I always look back on that with hindsight, that's natural when you fall short.
“But in terms of what I put into the job, how diligent and thorough I was, I had no question that I'd done that properly.”
Elsewhere in League One, the Black Cats League One rivals Portsmouth are eyeing a deal for Liverpool attacking midfielder Herbie Kane after a successful loan spell at Doncaster Rovers last season.
In other news, Oxford United are interested in loaning Derby County’s George Thorne to reinforce their midfield options before the end of the third tier transfer window on September 2.
Finally, Doncaster Rovers have completed the signing of forward Jon Taylor from Rotherham United on a two-year deal.
Taylor said: “After speaking to the manager and hearing how he wants the team to play made my mind up that I wanted to come here.
“It’s been a difficult summer for myself and I have had offers from different clubs, but I felt this one suited me and I was keen to get it done.”