Sunderland AFC and League One transfer news: Ex-Cats target nets FOUR, Coventry eye 19-goal striker while Southend target Premier League winger
Ex-Sunderland target Lawrence Shankland scored all four goals as Dundee United battered Inverness 4-1 on Saturday - netting three headers in the process.
Meanwhile, Jack Ross’ Sunderland side laboured to a 1-1 opening day League One draw against Oxford United. Despite sending 34 crosses into the opposition area, the Black Cats only managed three attempts on goal.
According to reports, the Black Cats offered Shankland a contract after his deal at Ayr United had expired but the striker favoured a move back to Scotland.
Elsewhere in League One, Sunderland’s promotion rivals Coventry City have been linked with a move for 19-goal Peterborough striker Matty Goden.
Posh’s director of football Barry Fry confirmed the Sky Blue’s interest in the 27-year-old: “We have had numerous bids for Matt, none of which have been accepted.
“Coventry are one of three League One clubs to have bid for him, but the other two have come in very strongly for the player as well,” Fry said.
Meanwhile, Southend United are close to adding an unnamed Premier League winger to boost their League One chances this season.
Finally, there is doubt over the long-term future of League One new-comers Bury as the EFL have still not received enough detail from owner Steve Dale about how he intended to fund the club.
Like Bolton, Bury remain under a transfer embargo and have had 12 points deducted as a result of entering the Company Voluntary Arrangement.