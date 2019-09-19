Sunderland AFC and League One transfer news: Accrington Stanley boss makes bold Cats claim whilst Portsmouth defender nears exit
Accrington Stanley manager John Coleman made a bold Sunderland related claim as he prepares to face Blackpool boss Simon Grayson at the weekend.
Speaking ahead of the game, Coleman said: “They’ve got physical forwards, but we have to maybe focus on what we’re going to do.
“You can get blinded by just stopping the opposition, whereas at home you should be wanting to give them more problems.
“They’ve got a great set of fans and the majority of them are brilliant. The fans should be applauded for going through the pain, and they’ve always had a great following.
“Their manager is good at this level. I’ve known him for quite a while and he’s always created good players and good teams. In my opinion, he was harshly treated at Sunderland.”
In other Sunderland news, ex-Cats flop Jack Rodwell has been linked with a move to American side New England Revolution – with the Boston Globe claiming the former Manchester City man is currently in trial with the MLS outfit.
Elsewhere in League One, Portsmouth centre-back Matt Casey is poised for a loan switch with Havant & Waterlooville a likely destination. Pompey manager Kenny Jackett confirmed today the Botley defender will join Paul Doswell’s men on loan and could make his debut on Saturday.
Finally, Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth has urged fans to get behind the side this weekend against Portsmouth.
He said: "The fans can play a huge part for us… Everyone looks for these fixtures and I am sure they will be coming in huge numbers.”