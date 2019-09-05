Sunderland AFC and League One gossip: Takeover deal announcement 'soon' plus ex-Cats fan favourite could strengthen rivals

An American-led billionaire consortium is set to announce a takeover Sunderland AFC ‘soon’ – according to reports.

By James Copley
Thursday, 05 September, 2019, 16:59

The BBC report also stated that current owner Stewart Donald will remain at the club to continue the club’s day-to-day running once the deal involving the investors has been confirmed.

Elsewhere in League One, Doncaster Rovers are considering offering a deal to former Cats striker Victor Anichebe, as reported by the Doncaster Free Press.

The 31-year-old moved to China after a failed injury-hit Stadium of Light spell which saw the Wearside club relegated from the Premier League but is held in high regard by Black Cats fans

Former Sunderland star Victor Anichebe could join one of the Black Cats' League One rivals.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

When asked if a move was on the cards, Rovers boss John Schofield stated: “I would imagine if he’s training with us he’s a possibility. Or maybe he’s coming in to have a look at us, and us have a look at him, get some fitness.

“He’s a free agent so there’s no real rush, for want of a better word. He’s done okay.”

Also – Rotherham United gaffer Paul Warne does not expect Darren Moore to be in charge of Doncaster Rovers for the long term.

Warne said: "I'll be surprised if he stays there for many years because his experience of higher-level football and the experience he got at West Brom last season.”

In other news, ex-Sunderland defender Adam Matthews has joined Championship Charlton – the team who beat Jack Ross’ side in the play-off final last campaign – after a succesful trail