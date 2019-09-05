Sunderland AFC and League One gossip: Takeover deal announcement 'soon' plus ex-Cats fan favourite could strengthen rivals
An American-led billionaire consortium is set to announce a takeover Sunderland AFC ‘soon’ – according to reports.
The BBC report also stated that current owner Stewart Donald will remain at the club to continue the club’s day-to-day running once the deal involving the investors has been confirmed.
Elsewhere in League One, Doncaster Rovers are considering offering a deal to former Cats striker Victor Anichebe, as reported by the Doncaster Free Press.
The 31-year-old moved to China after a failed injury-hit Stadium of Light spell which saw the Wearside club relegated from the Premier League but is held in high regard by Black Cats fans
When asked if a move was on the cards, Rovers boss John Schofield stated: “I would imagine if he’s training with us he’s a possibility. Or maybe he’s coming in to have a look at us, and us have a look at him, get some fitness.
“He’s a free agent so there’s no real rush, for want of a better word. He’s done okay.”
Also – Rotherham United gaffer Paul Warne does not expect Darren Moore to be in charge of Doncaster Rovers for the long term.
Warne said: "I'll be surprised if he stays there for many years because his experience of higher-level football and the experience he got at West Brom last season.”
In other news, ex-Sunderland defender Adam Matthews has joined Championship Charlton – the team who beat Jack Ross’ side in the play-off final last campaign – after a succesful trail