Sunderland AFC in the 1970s: 19 iconic photos of players, fans & the famed FA Cup win

This time, we’re taking you back to the 1970s – a tough decade of economic strife and political instability in the United Kingdom.
There were strikes, power cuts and governments pitched against trade unions but in 1973 and against all the odds, Sunderland won the FA Cup as a Second Division side.
Scroll down to view these iconic, retro Sunderland AFC photos from the 70s – recognise anybody you know? Get in touch.
1. 1975
Martin Harvey in action for Sunderland against Millwall with a Jimmy Montgomery in goal.
Photo: Evening Standard
2. 1971
Back row (from left to right): Dick Malone, Cecil Irwin, Ritchie Pitt, Brian Chambers, Ian Porterfield, Dave Watson and Gordon Harris. Front row (from left to right): Paddy Lowrey, Billy Hughes, Martin Harvey, Bobby Park, Jimmy Montgomery, Derek Forster, Bobby Kerr, Dennis Tueart and Mick McGiven.
Photo: R. L. Palmer
3. 1978
Left to right back row: Jackie Ashurst, Bob Lee, Barry Sidall, Ian Watson, Jeff Clarke, and Shaun Elliott middle row: Manager Jimmy Adamson, Mick Docherty, Tim Gilbert, Kevin Arnott, Joe Bolton, Mick Henderson and Deputy-Manager Dave Merrington front row: Gary Rowell, Wayne Entwistle, Bobby Kerr, Roy Greenwood and Wilf Rostron.
Photo: Getty
4. 1975
Bobby Kerr prepares to shoot during a League Division Two match against Bolton Wanderers at Burnden Park.
Photo: Getty Images
