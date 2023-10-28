News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland 3 Norwich City 1: Highlights after Jack Clarke penalty plus Dan Neil and Trai Hume goals

How it played out as Sunderland beat Norwich City 3-1 at the Stadium of Light in the Championship.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 28th Oct 2023, 10:00 BST
Updated 28th Oct 2023, 18:08 BST
Sunderland got back to winning ways with a 3-1 win over Norwich City at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats fell a goal down in the 23rd minute when Hwang Ui-jo opened the scoring despite appeals for offside in the build-up. Sunderland reacted well, though, and took the lead before half-time after goals from Trai Hume and Dan Neil.

Jack Clarke then secured the win when he was fouled by Kenny McLean in the Norwich box, before converting the subsequent penalty.

Here’s how the game played out:

RECAP: Sunderland 3 (Hume, 37) (Neil, 45) (Clarke, 80, pen) Norwich 1 (Ui-jo, 23)

17:49 BST

Reaction from Mowbray

16:59 BST

Reaction from the Stadium of Light

16:57 BST

FULL-TIME: SUNDERLAND 3 NORWICH 1

16:57 BST

90+4’ Sainz booked

Ui-jo’s shot is saved by Patterson before Sainz is booked for a foul inside the Sunderland box.

16:56 BST

90+2’ Over from Hemir

A late chance for Hemir but he skews the ball over the bar after Ba’s cutback.

16:51 BST

FIVE minutes added time

16:51 BSTUpdated 16:52 BST

87’ Pritchard effort saved

That could have been four after Pritchard’s effort from inside the box was saved by Long.

Pritchard was also booked moments earlier for a foul.

16:40 BSTUpdated 16:43 BST

80’ GOOOOAAAAALLLL!!! CLARKE!!!

Clarke sends Long the wrong way and sidefoots the ball home to the keeper’s left.

3-1!

16:40 BSTUpdated 16:41 BST

78’ Sunderland penalty

Clarke took the ball off Duffy and drew a foul from McLean.

The referee points to the spot.

16:38 BST

77’ More Sunderland changes

ON: Rigg and Cirkin

OFF: Ekwah and Huggins

