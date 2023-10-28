Sunderland 3 Norwich City 1: Highlights after Jack Clarke penalty plus Dan Neil and Trai Hume goals
How it played out as Sunderland beat Norwich City 3-1 at the Stadium of Light in the Championship.
Sunderland got back to winning ways with a 3-1 win over Norwich City at the Stadium of Light.
The Black Cats fell a goal down in the 23rd minute when Hwang Ui-jo opened the scoring despite appeals for offside in the build-up. Sunderland reacted well, though, and took the lead before half-time after goals from Trai Hume and Dan Neil.
Jack Clarke then secured the win when he was fouled by Kenny McLean in the Norwich box, before converting the subsequent penalty.
Here’s how the game played out:
RECAP: Sunderland 3 (Hume, 37) (Neil, 45) (Clarke, 80, pen) Norwich 1 (Ui-jo, 23)
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, O’Nien, Huggins (Cirkin, 77), Neil, Ekwah (Rigg, 77), Roberts (Ba, 70), Bellingham (Pritchard, 70), Clarke, Rusyn (Hemir, 70)
- Subs: Bishop, Seelt, Cirkin, Rigg, Dack, Burstow, Pritchard, Ba, Hemir
- Norwich XI: Long, Fisher (Stacey, 73) , Duffy, Gibson (Idah, 73), Giannoulis, Sara, McLean, Rowe (Hernandez, 61), Forshaw (Nunez, 45), Fassnacht (Sainz,61), Ui-Jo
- Sub: Ansen, Stacey, Batth, Sainz, Gibbs, Placheta, Nunez, Hernandez, Idah
FULL-TIME: SUNDERLAND 3 NORWICH 1
90+4’ Sainz booked
Ui-jo’s shot is saved by Patterson before Sainz is booked for a foul inside the Sunderland box.
90+2’ Over from Hemir
A late chance for Hemir but he skews the ball over the bar after Ba’s cutback.
FIVE minutes added time
87’ Pritchard effort saved
That could have been four after Pritchard’s effort from inside the box was saved by Long.
Pritchard was also booked moments earlier for a foul.
80’ GOOOOAAAAALLLL!!! CLARKE!!!
Clarke sends Long the wrong way and sidefoots the ball home to the keeper’s left.
3-1!
78’ Sunderland penalty
Clarke took the ball off Duffy and drew a foul from McLean.
The referee points to the spot.
77’ More Sunderland changes
ON: Rigg and Cirkin
OFF: Ekwah and Huggins