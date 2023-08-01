Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has made 11 changes to his starting XI for his side’s pre-season friendly at Hartlepool.

The Black Cats beat Real Mallorca at the Stadium of Light on Saturday and are preparing for Sunday’s Championship opener against Ipswich.

Mowbray is therefore looking to give game time to members of his squad who didn’t start at the weekend.

Lynden Gooch, Danny Batth and Alex Pritchard have all been named in the starting XI to face Hartlepool, along with summer signing Nectarios Triantis.

Chris Rigg and goalkeeper Matthew Young, both 16, will also start for the visitors at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Sunderland XI to play Hartlepool: Young, Johnson, Batth, Triantis, Taylor, Huggins, Rigg, Pritchard, Gooch, Ba, Bennette