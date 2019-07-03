Striker set for Sunderland snub, Cats announce new signing, Fleetwood Town & Lincoln City strengthen - League One round-up
Sunderland target Lawrence Shankland looks set to snub Sunderland with a move to Dundee United on the cards.
The former Ayr United striker has been linked with a move to the Stadium of Light since the summer of 2018, and was reportedly offered a deal by the club this summer.
Sunderland are still yet to announce the signing of young goalkeeper Ahmed Abdelkader - despite the 20-year-old being pictured at the club yesterday.
The Black Cats have completed a deal for former Coventry City goalkeeper Lee Burge - the 26-year-old is was a free agent having left the Sky Blues last summer.
Fleetwood Town have confirmed the signing of 30-year-old midfielder Paul Coutts who left Sheffield United at the end of last campaign after their promotion to the Premier League.
Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter
Coutts is Town’s third summer signing alongside Danny Andrew and Josh Morris and has signed a two-year deal at Highbury Stadium.
Jimmy Keohane has signed a new two-year year deal with Rochdale - the 28-year-old played eight times as The Dale avoided relegation to League Two.
Lincoln City have announced the signing of 24-year-old ex-Huddersfield Town Premier League promotion winner Jack Payne as Danny Cowley continues to strengthen his squad.
He said: “Jack will certainly add to the quality we have in the final third. He’s a very talented boy, and even more importantly to us, he’s very hard working and loves the game. When you get those three attributes combined, it’s a great asset to us.”