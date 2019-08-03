Stewart Donald talks Sunderland summer takeover talk, 'exciting options' to pursue and transfer business
Stewart Donald has addressed the takeover talk that dominated the summer at Sunderland – and says conversations continue to take place with some ‘exciting options’ to pursue.
A Mark Campbell-led consortium held talks with Donald & Co this summer but a deal could not be struck. Donald has previously confirmed he is looking for investment in order to take Sunderland to the next level and talks with various parties will continue.
Donald, writing in his programme notes ahead of the visit of Oxford United, said: “Throughout the summer we had various conversations with multiple parties regarding the club’s ownership, but what it ultimately came down to was whether the offers on the table would allow us to kick on.
“As a result, we didn’t get very far despite vast reports claiming otherwise, as when push came to shove, we didn’t feel the club would be any better off than we are today.
Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter
“Conversations are continuing to take place and I think we have some wonderfully exciting options to pursue in the coming weeks, but that is merely us being ahead of the game, and planning for a future beyond League One.
“On the pitch, we have strengthened by bringing in players with proven quality but importantly we have also signed players that can grow with the football club and progress with us up the leagues.”
On recruitment, Jack Ross said: “Overall, I’m pleased with what we’ve done recruitment-wise. We’ve been patient and tried to sign the right players and those who attended last weekend’s game hopefully saw that they have settled in well.”