Stewart Donald shoots down Sunderland striker rumour after hitman joins League One rivals
Stewart Donald has denied that Sunderland had a bid accepted for John Marquis – after the striker joined League One rivals Portsmouth.
The 27-year-old completed his move to Fratton Park on Wednesday evening in a deal believed to be worth around £2million.
And there were claims on social media that the Black Cats themselves had seen a bid accepted for the frontman – only for him to turn them down in favour of a move to the south coast.
But Donald has categorically denied these claims, simply replying ‘no’ to a supporter when asked if the rumours were true.
Marquis was a target for Sunderland in the January transfer window as Jack Ross sought a replacement for Josh Maja, but after two bids were knocked-back by the South Yorkshire side attentions turned back to top target Will Grigg.
Marquis could line-up against Sunderland on Saturday, August 17 when Pompey visit the Stadium of Light.