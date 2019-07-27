Stewart Donald responds to Mark Campbell's Sunderland takeover claims and offers Juan Sartori update
Stewart Donald has responded to Mark Campbell’s claims regarding his failed Sunderland takeover – and revealed why the deal broke down on his side.
In an exclusive interview with the Echo, Campbell revealed that a change in the terms of the deal saw his four-man consortium take a step back from negotiations.
“We had the club valued and our price that we agreed to buy the club at the very start, when we first made the bid, dramatically changed as time went on,” Campbell explained
“There were certain components of the deal at the end that weren’t going to work for the club.”
But Donald has now offered his take on why the deal didn’t materialise – suggesting that Campbell’s proposal wouldn’t have left the club in a better position were they to be promoted, with Sunderland’s search for investment having been consistently focused on pushing the club on should they reach the Championship.
Speaking at a supporters’ talk-in held ahead of the friendly with Heerenveen, Donald said: “Would we have any more money to spend in the Championship under that proposal? I wouldn’t say so, no.”
Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter
While Campbell failed to rule out a return bid, Donald suggested such a move was unlikely.
And the Sunderland owner also provided an update on co-owner Juan Sartori, who he believes will be more involved in some ‘exciting developments’ in the coming months.
“Now he’s not going to be president, he’s back and quite vocal,” he added.
“Hopefully you’ll see some exciting developments soon which will involve Juan.”