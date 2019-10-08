Stewart Donald responds to questions after report claims MSD Partners' takeover is off

Sunderland chairman Stewart Donald.

The Sun claimed on Tuesday afternoon that the consortium led by Glenn Fuhrman, Robert Platek and John Phelan had pulled out of the deal due to a belief that the club had been overvalued.

Donald did, however, deny that particular claim.

Responding to a fan who said he would not watch the club again if the report was true, he said: “That is up to you Eddy.

“I have done and am doing my best to attract investment from quality people.

“I cannot comment on where the deal is for investment yet - I said two weeks & I will update you. I can tell you there is no issue with valuations. I haven't haggled price!”

Donald had recently told supporters that he would soon be able to offer clarity on the proposed deal.

In a separate tweet, he added: “I can't comment much [of] it is still ongoing - so that tells you that we are still hopeful of investment. What I can confirm is that I have NEVER moved the valuation and there will be no way if a deal doesn't happen it will be because of the price. I am working hard to get investment.”

On September 28th he tweeted: “For Sunderland fans who are unsure what I said [at a talk-in with supporters].

“I said I can’t say too much but it’s not quite as advanced as people make out but better than 50/50. Nothing is done till it’s done. We will know 1 or 2 weeks.Too many rumours with people pretending to know more than they do.”

The consortium, which would also include Michael Dell as a passive investor, have been in talks regarding a potential deal that would see them take a majority share in the club.

Members of the group have attended games on Wearside and undertaken extensive due diligence.