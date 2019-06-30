Stewart Donald hints at new Sunderland signings and friendly announcements
Stewart Donald says Sunderland are close to announcing their first summer signing – with three potential deals in the pipeline.
Jack Ross is yet to delve into the transfer market, but the club are looking to add ‘six to eight’ signings to their existing squad in an attempt to secure promotion back to the Championship.
And with the player set to return to the Academy of Light for pre-season training in the coming days, Donald has hinted that they may be joined by at least one new face.
During a talk-in with the Boldon Branch of the Sunderland AFC Supporters’ Club, the Black Cats’ owner said he ‘imagines’ that a deal will be announced on Monday, July 1.
Speaking to fans, he said: “We have somebody.
“We have three players possibly and I would imagine by Monday the first signing will be announced.
“We want 6-8 players and they have to be better than what we have now.”
Sunderland have been linked with a host of players this summer, with Ross thought to be searching for another goalkeeper, strength in the full-back areas and some extra attacking flair.
Meanwhile, Donald also revealed that a home pre-season friendly is set to be announced imminently – with a European side providing the opposition.
The Sunderland owner said: “We have a home friendly that we be announced over the weekend. A foreign team at home.”
AS Saint-Etienne and VFB Wolfsburg have both been rumoured to be potential opponents for the Black Cats as they return to the Stadium of Light for pre-season.