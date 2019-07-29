Stewart Donald gives firm response to questions on Jon McLaughlin's Sunderland future
Stewart Donald has told supporters that Jon McLaughlin will not be sold this summer.
The 31-year-old has one year left on his current contract, and his stellar performances last season drew interest from other clubs.
Millwall were heavily linked after their move for Ipswich goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski fell through. Reports in East Anglia this morning have suggested that switch will now happen on a loan basis.
There was also reported interest in McLaughlin from abroad, with Trabzonspor, Qarabag and Ludogorets said to be keen on a move.
Sunderland are now keen to secure an extension, after bringing a swift end to similar speculation over Aiden McGeady’s future earlier this summer.
Donald spoke to supporters at a special Q&A before the final pre-season friendly against Heerevenveen, hosted by the Wise Men Say podcast.
“The scenario is, Jon has got a year left, he’d love to extend [his contract],” Donald said.
“He’s very happy here.
“We spoke to his agent and have begun that process. His agent said there is interest in him, you could probably get £1 million or £2 million for him.
“I said, ‘would you get £5 million?’. He said, ‘no chance’.
“So I said, ‘well that’s his price then’.
“So will Jon McLaughlin be here all season? Yeah.
“We won’t sell Jon McLaughlin.”
Manager Jack Ross is keen to secure McLaughlin’s future, highighting his importance earlier this summer.
“From a football point of view, I've no interest in Jon not being at the club,” he said.
“I've said before about him being high quality, low maintenance. There's not many like that.”