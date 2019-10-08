Stewart Donald drops Daniel Stendel hint as Sunderland begin their managerial search

Stendel, who guided Barnsley to promotion last season, left Oakwell just hours before Ross was sacked by the Black Cats – and is already one of the bookmakers’ favourites to succeed the Scot at the Stadium of Light.

And while Donald believes he is a potential candidate for the role, he insists that now targets have been lined-up to fill the vacancy.

“I’m sure he’ll be somebody that we will potentially look at it,” said Donald of Stendel.

Daniel Stendel has been linked with Sunderland

“But this is the reality of it – Jack has left the football club because I’ve made the judgement call that promotion this season has the best chance this season, potentially, with someone else.

“I’m gutted to say that and I’m sure Jack will come back from this stronger.

“Nothing has been pre-done, it hasn’t been done because of news on a takeover, we’re now starting fresh and we’ve got to find our new man and we’ve got to get it right.”

Donald is preparing to start the process of appointing a new manager on Wednesday, but warned that it may not be a quick process.

“I’m looking for a manager that’s going to get us promoted,” he added.

“The remit is obvious in that sense.

“I know there is a lot of frustration in the Sunderland fanbase because we want to be ten points clear and enjoying the season. Sometimes it doesn’t work like that.

“This is a long-term project to get everything right, so I can’t make the decision in a 24 hour process.

“I’ve done the right thing hopefully by Jack, I deal with Jack and then we have a look. And that’s where we are.

“It might take a short period to get through, but what I can tell you is my life will now become absorbed with interviewing people, going through the process and double-checking and treble-checking with people in the footballing world.