Stewart Donald discusses Sunderland AFC's American takeover - and reveals when a deal could be done
Stewart Donald believes the chances of Sunderland’s takeover being completed are ‘better than 50/50’ – but doesn’t expect clarity on a deal in the near future.
The Sunderland chairman provided an update on the deal which would see American businessmen John Phelan, Glenn Fuhrman and Robert Platek take control of the club.
Donald and executive director Charlie Methven are expected to remain at the club, while technology tycoon Michael Dell will be a passive, minority investor.
And while takeover talk has gripped Wearside in recent weeks, Donald believes a deal could still be up to a fortnight away from completion.
He did, however, reveal that the chances of a deal being completed still look strong – although negotiations may not be at the advanced stage many had hoped.
Addressing various social media rumours which came after the Sunderland chief held a talk-in event in Consett, Donald tweeted: “For @SunderlandAFC fans who are unsure what i said. I said I can’t say too much but it’s not quite as advanced as people make out but better than 50/50.
“Nothing is done till it’s done.We will know 1 or 2 weeks.Too many rumours with people pretending to know more than they do.”
Donald also swatted down rumours that the deal had stalled due to a change in terms – something he claims he would never do.
“Absolute rubbish,” said the Sunderland owner, replying to the claims.
“It is people pretending to know stuff. Whatever happens - when and if I sell the club it will be what is best for the club not my personal situation even though some can’t believe that.
“I don’t haggle anyone once I agree a deal - that’s no way to behave.”
Platek and Phelan have already attended the Stadium of Light once this term, as they watched the 3-1 victory over AFC Wimbledon.
And talks are now set to continue over the finalisation of the deal which would see the Americans – who recently formed a new company entitled FPP Sunderland Limited – assume control.