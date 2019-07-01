Stewart Donald deletes Twitter whilst Sunderland make first summer signing
Chairman Stewart Donald today removed his Twitter account before completing Sunderland’s first summer signing.
Donald previously used the social media platform to communicate with fans on a number of issues from takeover talk, transfer rumours and general fan enquiries but today decided to delete his account as Sunderland’s summer business steps up a notch.
And just hours into the former Eastleigh man’s silence, Sunderland signed their first player - Northern Ireland international Conor McLaughlin, who comes in on a free transfer, signing a two-year-deal at the Stadium of Light.
The 27-year-old former Fleetwood Town full-back arrives on Wearside with a wealth of experience in the Football League after his contract at Millwall expired.
Born in Belfast, defender has made 232 appearances in English football, with 132 of those coming in League One.
Speaking about the defender’s arrival, Sunderland manager, Jack Ross, said: “I am delighted to be able to bring Conor to the club.
“He brings quality and experience to a position that was of high priority for us to have options in. I look forward to working with him over the course of the season.”
Former Sunderland stopper Max Stryjek re-joined former loan club Eastleigh on a free transfer following the expiry of his contract at the Stadium of Light.
Stryjek said: “I’m really happy to join Eastleigh and I’m really excited to start a new adventure. I’m looking forward to the new season as it will be a new challenge and hopefully we will get promoted, that should be how it goes.”