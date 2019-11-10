Steve Evans reveals Mikael Mandron’s reaction to his Wearside return - and Sunderland fans will love it

Gillingham manager Steve Evans

Mandron, who progressed through the ranks at the Academy of Light, played a key role in the Gills’ second half fightback against the Black Cats.

The 25-year-old had been out of Evans’ side in recent weeks, but the manager admitted the decision to recall him was made after seeing his reaction to the draw and the chance to return to his former club.

“It’s massive factor,” he admitted.

“I’ve always been a manager that, not for the wrong reasons, picks somebody against their former side.

“I had three options in my mind, but because the kid started here - he was the only one who came into our camp after the draw and was whistling and singing about coming back to Sunderland.

“Then you know what it means to him.

“I thought he did really well in the second half.”

Mandron was in the thick of the action early, receiving treatment after a heavy collision - with Evans revealing that the striker had lost part of his tooth.

“I’ve just said to him it’s about time he started looking ugly,” he jested.

“He’s a big pretty boy Mika, isn’t he? He takes great credit in his appearance.

“He’s taken a bash - I don’t think it’s a deliberate elbow but I think he’ll give as good as he gets over a season.

“I think he’s lost the best part of a tooth and his lip is bust underneath. It’s a nasty one.”

Gillingham were arguably unfortunate not to claim victory after a spirited second half display, but Evans believes the game can be considered a ‘good result’ - providing his side wins the replay.

“I think you have to measure quality against quality and player against player.

“You look at what is affordable to Sunderland, who they’ve got on the bench and who isn’t available through injuries and things - you think it’s a good result for us in terms of taking them back.