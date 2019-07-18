The former Sheffield Wednesday boss has been appointed on a three-year deal.

The appointment of Bruce, who has flown to China to quickly get to work with his new squad, has angered the club’s fanbase, with tensions also rising against owner Mike Ashley.

Steve Bruce.

Bruce told the club’s website: “To be given the opportunity now, I'm like any other Geordie. I've lived the dream.

“If you can't play for them then of course, if you're a Geordie, what better thing than to take the No 1 seat.

“I'm delighted to be given the opportunity and I'll do my best.”

That contradicts what he said ten years ago.

Back in 2009 when he was Sunderland boss, Bruce said: "Managing Newcastle has never been my dream.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Sunderland Echo, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This opportunity at Sunderland has everything I want – the infrastructure, the fanbase, an ambitious chairman and an ambitious new owner.

“I don’t need anything else – I have everything here. Everything you look for as a manager is here at Sunderland.”

A decade on and Bruce is now in charge at St James’s Park having replaced Rafa Benitez in the hotseat, much to the dismay of the majority of the Newcastle fanbase.

Bruce added: “I know in some people's eyes I'm not Rafa and I understand there's big shoes to fill but believe me I will do everything I possibly can to hopefully prove the doubters wrong.

“The easy thing would have been to say no but at this stage in my career, back a few years ago I regretted it.

“It lingered around me for years when Sir Bobby left. When I was given the opportunity again I simply had to take it, I had to grasp it.