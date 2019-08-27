Sheffield Wednesday boss makes his stance clear on Sunderland target Morgan Fox

Lee Bullen says he does not want to lose Morgan Fox in the last week of the transfer window

Fox is a Sunderland target as Jack Ross tries to strengthen his squad in the final week of the transfer window.

Ross is eager to add a left-back who can provide competition for youngster Denver Hume.

Fox had struggled for regular football at Hillsborough, though came back into the side as Liam Palmer, naturally a right back, suffered an injury.

Palmer is nearing a return but Bullen was full of praise for Fox’s displays in his stead.

He has been booed by some of the Sheffield Wednesday support, but vowed to prove his worth.

Bullen says he does not want to leave his squad short.

“He won’t be going anywhere,” Bullen said.

“Certainly, if you ask my opinion, absolutely no chance.

“We have one out-and-out left-back, I know Liam Palmer has been doing fantastically well there.

“We won’t leave ourselves short.”

Bullen also added that Fox has not told him that the wants to leave the club, and urged supporters to get behind the left-back.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Sunderland Echo, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking last Thursday, Ross stressed that he had a number of potential avenues to strengthen his squad in that position.

“We haven’t got a preference now between loan or permanent, it’s just about getting a good one in,” he said.

“It it’s a loan fine, if it’s a permanent, we’ll do that.

“We’ve not filtered it.

“It’s not been easy, we’ve missed out an a few, not through any fault of our own, just through them moving to other clubs higher up the leagues.

“Even now there’s a mix in the ones we’re pursuing between loan and permanent.

“We’ve got make sure it’s someone who can improve us,” he added.

“The Championship window has closed, but for example I’ve very reluctant to bring in for example a young loanee from a Premier League Club because I’ve got a 20-year-old coming through my own academy.

“If it’s a 20-year-old who has played 100 games, it’s different.