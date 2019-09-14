The Black Cats returned to winning ways in comfortable style, but much of the post-match discussion concerned big-money signing Will Grigg.

Here’s what fans were saying on social media:

@MaloyJordan said: “Seriously why are some of our fans complaining because we didn’t play well? A win is a win”

@EssexSAFC added: “No clean sheet again but good result. 3 points is all that matters really”

@AL_SNR58 posted: “Unconvincing at times but it’s another win and I like the way the goals are getting spread around so we are not relying on one player to get the goals.”

@rachlowds91 added: “Jack Ross does not know his best team. He doesn’t know his philosophy. He doesn’t know how to keep a clean sheet. However, he does know how to win after being 1-0. 3 points, we go again!”

@Kingy78_ commented: “Nice comfortable away win, look far more settled now, Hume looks different player in a back 4, we’ve been crying out for Dobson to come back in, we looked threatening going forward especially first half”

@christianfors23 tweeted: “2 points off top, we are fine.”

@PlannerMarj added: “Feels churlish to ‘complain’, especially as we could be top on Tuesday, but I really wanted us to put Accrington to the sword in that second half”

@76skelly posted: “Good to get a positive result after the Peterborough game but that defence needs some serious work doing to it. Sadly doesn’t look it’ll work out for Grigg here. Unless there’s a dramatic turn in fortunes I’d look to sell ASAP”

But defending the striker’s late miss, @RamseySAFC said: “I think that's a harder chance than what it looks actually. And just because it's Grigg people are up in arms. McNulty missed 2 massive chances in the 1st half and no one cared”