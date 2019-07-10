See the official images as Sunderland AFC unveil their 2019/20 away kit
Sunderland have officially launched their 2019/20 away kit – with supporters able to snap up the replica shirt now.
The design was captured by supporters taking a seaside stroll on Monday evening, as the club took their launch photoshoot to a more unique location.
But official images of the Adidas away shirt have now been released – and can be seen at the top of this article.
The blue away kit was launched by a host of figures from around the club, including first-team duo Max Power and Bali Mumba, Ladies’ skipper Keira Ramshaw, academy product and Power’s son Maxi, and club chefs Patrick Lesca and Joyce Rome.
They were joined by supporters Bradley Armstrong and Hannah Potts for the launch – with managing director Tony Davison hailing the different approach taken by the club when unveiling the shirt.
Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter
“Monday’s photoshoot was a refreshing change from the stereotypical studio set-up, and it was great to see the various different parts of our club coming together as one,” he said.
“We all know the excitement of picking up a new strip ahead of a new season, and from Max and Bali to Keira and the supporters, it was great to capture that feeling of anticipation first-hand and show that no matter your role, a Sunderland shirt is a shirt for everyone.”
The shirt will display the logo of charity Children with Cancer UK after Betdaq elected to gift their sponsorship to the organisation.
Replica shirts can be purchased online now or at the Stadium of Light from Thursday, July 11.