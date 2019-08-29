Sean Dyche gives verdict on Sunderland defeat and what impressed him about the Black Cats
Sean Dyche praised Sunderland’s work-rate after the Black Cats dumped his Burnley side out of the Carabao Cup.
The home side looked in control for much of the first half, with Jack Ross admitting his side had to ‘ride their luck’ at times.
But two goals from short corner routines gave Sunderland a lead in the second half and though substitute Chris Wood caused problems, Burnley were comfortably beaten.
Dyche was left exasperated by his side’s defending at set pieces but said he was impressed with how Sunderland saw out the game thereafter.
“First half, we were excellent,” Dyche said.
“We controlled the game, and other than failing to score a second goal and making a mistake for their goal, we were in complete control. We had good energy and quality. We had golden chances to be two up, but then we gave away a poor goal and that gave them a little lifeline.
“In the second half, the first five minutes is unacceptable.
“That’s a really experienced group and for the third goal, I’ve asked them, ‘Did no one ever think we’re all standing on the six-yard line?’ That’s an experienced group. I’m expecting my players to know more in that moment.
“But credit to them, I don’t want to discredit Sunderland. At 3-1, they worked hard, they harried, the still had their moments to try to get a fourth. We were pretty resolute after that, but their keeper made saves and they saw the game through.”
Sunderland will face Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in the third round.