Moments you may have missed during Sunderland's 3-0 defeat against Newcastle at the Stadium of Light in the FA Cup.

When the full-time whistle went at the Stadium of Light Jobe Bellingham dropped to the floor, while some of his Sunderland teammates put their hands on their knees.

Losing 3-0 to local rivals Newcastle in the first Wear-Tyne derby for nearly eight years left its sting on this young Black Cats side, after their fans turned out in force. Here are some of the moments you may have missed:

Familiar faces in the crowd

There were some familiar faces in the sold-out Stadium of Light crowd, with former Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in attendance following the Toffees' game against Crystal Palace on Thursday. Former Sunderland forward Fabio Borini, who joined Serie B side Sampdoria in the summer, was also present.

An early pause in play

There was an electric atmosphere at the start of the match, with 44,814 inside the Stadium of Light. The home fans then reacted with big cheers after hefty tackles from Alex Pritchard and Trai Hume inside the first five minutes, before the game was briefly stopped when the assistant referee's microphone broke. The match was soon restarted but the delay did disrupt the early buzz.

Aji Alese picks up his teammate

For the opening 35 minutes, Sunderland's centre-back duo of Dan Ballard and Luke O'Nien did well to keep Newcastle striker Alexander Isak at bay. In the 35th minute the deadlock was broken, though, when Joelinton's low cross was turned into his own net by Ballard, with Isak ready to convert at the back post.

Ballard lay on the ground with his head in his hands, before teammate Aji Alese picked his fellow defender up off the ground during a tough moment.

Roy Keane calls out moment of madness

Newcastle's second goal came just after half-time, as Pierre Ekwah conceded possession inside his own box to Miguel Almiron, who quickly set up Isak to convert.

Reacting to Ekwah's mistake on ITV's TV coverage, former Sunderland boss Roy Keane said: "Listen young players and they are only going to learn from their own mistakes, but when I see defenders trying to beat players in the box or on the edge of the box, I just think it's madness. He's not trying to pass, he's actually trying to beat him and it's game over."

Hume's clash with Anthony Gordon

There was still time for Hume to clash with Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon midway through the second half, after both players pulled each others' shirts. Gordon was then booked following a coming together, while Hume, who had already been shown a yellow card, was fortunate to escape a second booking. As the players walked away, Gordon said to Hume 'you can have it after' while pulling his own shirt.

Hemir back on the bench