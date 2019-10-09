The Roar Podcast! Jack Ross SACKED, takeover latest & what next for Sunderland?

Phil, Mark, Rich and James are back to mull over a hectic 24 hours at the Stadium of Light...

Yesterday, manager Jack Ross received the sack after national newspapers reported Sunderland's takeover deal was off, despite chairman Stewart Donald suggesting otherwise.

In our brand new podcast – recorded at the University of Sunderland – The Echo’s SAFC team analyse the news and ponder what happens next on Wearside. Listen on iTunes, Spotify and Google Podcasts.