The Roar! Jack Ross special after Bolton chants and brilliant win over Blades in Sunderland AFC podcast
Recorded at the University of Sunderland, The Echo's SAFC team - Richard Mennear, Phil Smith and James Copley - are back with episode eight of our now not-so-new podcast!
Thursday, 26th September 2019, 16:45 pm
Updated
The trio discusses Jack Ross and the boos he experienced from the away end at Bolton - and the Black Cats 1-0 Carabao Cup win over Premier League Sheffield United. The team also preview Sunderland's clash with MK Dons at the Stadium of Light in League One on Saturday.
Listen on iTunes, Spotify & Soundcloud.