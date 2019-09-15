The Roar! INTERVIEW: The trials, tribulations & redemption story of a Sunderland AFC defender

The Echo - in association with the University of Sunderland - are proud to present a special interview with Sunderland AFC defender Charlotte Potts.

By James Copley
Sunday, 15th September 2019, 08:00 am
Updated
The Roar Podcast - brought to you by the Sunderland Echo

'Pottsy', alongside host James Copley, talk through the women's game, anxiety, barriers and everything else in between.

Listen on iTunes, Spotify, SoundCloud, Google Podcasts and more!