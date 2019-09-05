Revealed! Where the bookies think Sunderland will finish in League One after Peterborough United drubbing
Sunderland were hammered 3-0 by Peterborough United at the Weston Homes Stadium last Saturday with two goals from Black Cats fan Marcus Maddison and a Josh Knight srike sinking Jack Ross’ side.
By James Copley
Thursday, 05 September, 2019, 11:45
But has the drubbing altered how the bookmakers are predicting Sunderland’s League One season will map out following last season’s disappointment? Do Bet365 still have the North East club as winning the league despite the sobering result to Darren Ferguson’s Posh? Scroll down and click through the pages to find out.