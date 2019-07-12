Revealed! When Steve Bruce will be appointed Newcastle boss and how much he'll have to spend
Steve Bruce is to be named Newcastle United boss by the end of the weekend and handed a £50million transfer kitty, claim reports.
By Richard Mennear
Friday, 12 July, 2019, 09:30
The Sun claims Bruce has agreed to become the next Newcastle boss and replace Rafa Benitez in the dugout with the two clubs thrashing out a compensation deal.
The current Sheffield Wednesday boss will be handed more than £50million to spend, the Sun claims, with the priority a new striker before the window closes.
Newcastle are yet to make a signing.