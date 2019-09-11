From stoppers to strikers, a host of names were believed to be the subject of interest from Jack Ross and the club’s recruitment team over the summer months as they looked for new faces. But what really happened with them? Scroll down and click through the pages to see what really happened with these Sunderland transfer ‘targets’ during the summer trading period - and where they eventually ended up:
1. JAMES WILSON
The former Manchester United youngster was reportedly the subject of interest from Sunderland last summer, and was again linked this term. He eventually joined Aberdeen - with whom he enjoyed a loan spell last season - on a permanent basis.
2. CHRIS CADDEN
Cadden was heavily-linked with the Black Cats, with various reports north of the border suggesting the Motherwell wideman was being lined-up. But the Scotland international eventually made a bizarre switch to MLS side Columbus Crew, before being immediately farmed out on loan to Oxford United.
3. JON TAYLOR
Released by Rotherham United, the winger was keen to remain in the Championship. Reported interest in his services from Sunderland and Charlton never materialised, and he has since teamed-up with Doncaster Rovers.
4. MACAULEY BONNE
The non-league hotshot was in high demand after a goal-laden season at Leyton Orient in the National League. With a host of clubs - including Sunderland - rumoured to be keen, Charlton eventually won the race for his signature,
