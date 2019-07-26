Jack Ross in Portugal

Revealed! The Sunderland players who have clocked up the most pre-season minutes

Jack Ross has utilised 28 players this pre-season – with Elliot Embleton, Ethan Robson and Benji Kimpioka allowed a chance to shine alongside new signings Jordan Willis, Conor McLaughlin and Lee Burge in games against South Shields, Benfica B and Belenenses.

By James Copley
Friday, 26 July, 2019, 12:44

Ahead of the Black Cats’ final pre-season game against Dutch side Heerenveen tomorrow at the Stadium of Light, we crunched the numbers and took a look at which players had played the most and least minutes during the summer warm-up games.

1. Jack Diamond

6 minutes played

2. Max Power

18 minutes played

3. Jordan Hunter

27 minutes played

4. Jake Hackett

25 minutes played

