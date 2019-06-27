The surprising clinical finishers who could fire Sunderland to promotion next season

Revealed: Sunderland's most clinical and wasteful attacking players in the 2018/19 season

Missed chances cost Sunderland dear in the 2018/19 season – but which players proved to be the most clinical and wasteful?

By Mark Donnelly
Thursday, 27 June, 2019, 14:03

We’ve crunched the numbers and compared each players’ Expected Goals (xG) with the actual number of goals they scored – to see who wasted the most golden chances and identify the surprisingly clinical players who could help fire the Wearsiders to promotion. Scroll down and click through the pages to see who was the Black Cats’ most clinical attacker last term:

1. Least clinical: Charlie Wyke (scored 4.07 less than expected)

We start with the least clinical and, having scored just five goals compared to the 9.07 he was expected to bag, Wyke was the Black Cats' biggest offender in front of goal.

Photo: Frank Reid

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Will Grigg (scored 1.18 less than expected)

The January signing netted four times after his arrival, with his xG standing at 5.18 - meaning he netted 1.18 less goals than expected.

Photo: FRANK REID

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Alim Ozturk (scored 0.94 less than expected)

Perhaps surprisingly, Ozturk ranks among the Black Cats' most wasteful players in the final third - having failed to net despite having an xG of 0.94

Photo: Frank Reid

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Bryan Oviedo (scored 0.78 less than expected)

Oviedo also failed to hit the goal trail in 2018/19 - despite stats suggesting he was expected to score 0.78 times.

Photo: FRANK REID 2019

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 6