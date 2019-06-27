Revealed: Sunderland's most clinical and wasteful attacking players in the 2018/19 season
Missed chances cost Sunderland dear in the 2018/19 season – but which players proved to be the most clinical and wasteful?
By Mark Donnelly
Thursday, 27 June, 2019, 14:03
We’ve crunched the numbers and compared each players’ Expected Goals (xG) with the actual number of goals they scored – to see who wasted the most golden chances and identify the surprisingly clinical players who could help fire the Wearsiders to promotion. Scroll down and click through the pages to see who was the Black Cats’ most clinical attacker last term: