Revealed! Sunderland fan verdict on the best signing of the summer
Sunderland fans have been having their say on the best signing of the summer.
Wednesday, 04 September, 2019, 11:14
The Black Cats added seven new faces to the squad this summer, goalkeeper Lee Burge, defenders Jordan Willis, Conor McLaughlin, Joel Lynch, Laurens De Bock, midfielder George Dobson and striker Marc McNulty.
We asked readers to vote for their best signing – and ex-Coventry City centre-back Willis won with a commanding 60% of the vote. McNulty was second with 24% and Dobson third with 10%. See the full results here: