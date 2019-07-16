Revealed! Sunderland fan verdict on Jack Ross' midfield conundrum
Jack Ross has something of a midfield headache given the options open to him this season.
We asked Sunderland supporters, via our live SAFC daily blog, which midfield duo they’d like to see Ross start the season with.
Sunderland have a wealth of options in the middle, with the energetic Luke O’Nien pushing to feature in his favoured position after a season spent at right back.
Other options include Dylan McGeouch and Ethan Robson - who will both be hoping to kick on after last campaign.
McGeouch never really forced his way into becoming one of Ross’ first choice midfielders, but many fans are quick to point out the Scotsman’s quality and composure on the ball.
Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter
Robson, still only 22-years-old, spent the back end of last season out on loan at Dundee FC, and made a decent impression north of the border - he’ll be looking to capitalise and break into Sunderland’s first team.
However, Stadium of Light goers picked O’Nien and Leadbitter to start in midfield against Oxford United - the duo won the vote with 20%.
Surprisingly, the combination of Robson and O’Nien finished second with 17% of the vote, whilst the O’Nien and McGeouch finished in third place with a 14% share.
The least picked pairing with just 2% was Robson and Power.
One thing is for certain, though - Sunderland fans are eager for Ross to start O’Nien in midfield.