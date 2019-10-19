Revealed! The Sunderland AFC starting XI fans want to see Phil Parkinson pick in his first game
Phil Parkinson takes charge of Sunderland for the first time today as the Black Cats head to Adams Park to face Wycombe Wanderers.
The 51-year-old Chorley-born ex-Bradford boss replaced Jack Ross after the Scot was sacked due to Sunderland’s poor start to the League One campaign.
But what team will Parkinson pick in his first match as the Black Cats’ boss? It’s hard to say.
Sunderland supporters, however, have picked the team they’d like to see start against Gareth Ainsworth’s men using our social media polls.
