Revealed! The stats that show Sunderland were right to sack Jack Ross
Jack Ross has left Sunderland after failure to achieve Championship promotion last season and a disappointing start to this campaign.
Thursday, 10th October 2019, 12:12 pm
Here, using stats guru Ben Mayhew's research, we took a look at the time the Black Cats had spent winning, losing and drawing in League One this season and how it compared to their divisional rivals after 11 games played.
The stats show chairman Stewart Donald was right to axe the Wearside club’s under-performing manager when he did.
