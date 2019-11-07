Luke O'Nien wearing the special shirt that was auctioned off.

Revealed! The shirt which proved most popular with Sunderland AFC fans during Poppy Legion auction

Sunderland fans have been given the chance to purchase match-worn shirts from their favourite players – in aid of the Poppy Appeal.

By James Copley
Thursday, 7th November 2019, 11:47 am

And Black Cats fans have spent thousands of their hard-earned pounds to bag an authentic signed shirt worn by their idols with the proceeds going to the Poppy Legion.

One player’s shirt sold for a whopping £1,000!

1. Grant Leadbitter

Money raised through shirt sale: £348

2. Jon McLaughlin

Money raised through shirt sale: £424

3. Marc McNulty

Money raised through shirt sale: £338

4. Joel Lynch

Money raised through shirt sale: £299

