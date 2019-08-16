Revealed! How many tickets have been sold for Sunderland v Portsmouth
Sunderland look set to welcome another crowd in the excess of 30,000 to the Stadium of Light for the visit of Portsmouth.
The Black Cats saw a bumper crowd of 33,498 attend the season opener with Oxford United – and could now see another healthy attendance when promotion favourites Pompey come to town.
For while the game is being broadcast live on Sky Sports Football, ticket sales have still progressed at a strong rate.
As of 4:30pm on Friday, August 16, 28,611 tickets had been sold in the home areas of the Stadium of Light.
That figure doesn’t include people watching the game from hospitality areas of the ground, or the 800 visiting supporters set to travel from Portsmouth.
And those additional attendees, coupled with sales on the day of the game, look set to bump the overall figure over 30,000.
Sunderland AFC have also confirmed that cash-only turnstiles are available for home fans.