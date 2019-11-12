Revealed: The FOUR youngsters called-up to Sunderland's squad for Scunthorpe United clash
Sunderland have called-up FOUR youngsters to their squad for the Leasing.com Trophy tie at Scunthorpe United.
Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 6:34 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 6:34 pm
The Black Cats must win at Glanford Park to qualify from the group stage, and have included promising stars Benji Kimpioka, Bali Mumba, Anthony Patterson and Brandon Taylor in their travelling party.
Phil Parkinson has travelled with a strong squad, including the returning Lee Burge and Denver Hume.
Watch the full squad arrive at Scunthorpe in the video above and see who has made the squad.