Revealed: The FOUR youngsters called-up to Sunderland's squad for Scunthorpe United clash

The Black Cats must win at Glanford Park to qualify from the group stage, and have included promising stars Benji Kimpioka, Bali Mumba, Anthony Patterson and Brandon Taylor in their travelling party.

Phil Parkinson has travelled with a strong squad, including the returning Lee Burge and Denver Hume.

Watch the full squad arrive at Scunthorpe in the video above and see who has made the squad.