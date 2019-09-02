Revealed! Every transfer deal completed by Sunderland AFC this summer
Sunderland have had a busy transfer window – with defenders Joel Lynch, Conor McLaughlin, Jordan Willis and Laurens De Bock all strengthening Jack Ross’s squad alongside fresh attacking talent and midfield reinforcements.
By James Copley
Monday, 02 September, 2019, 18:42
The Black Cats have seen plenty of players leave too, including stalwart Lee Cattermole and high earners Bryan Oviedo and Donald Love. Here, we round-up every deal the North East club has concluded during the summer. Scroll down and click through the pages to see the full list.