Revealed! 17 photos Sunderland AFC fans will love after MK Dons win - can you spot yourself in the crowd?
Sunderland defeated MK Dons in League One yesterday – with stunners from Max Power and Luke O’Nien handing Jack Ross’ side a crucial victory.
Sunday, 29th September 2019, 17:00 pm
George Williams grabbed a goal back in the second half, but Jack Ross’ men were able to hold out for the victory.
Our photographer Frank Reid was at the Stadium of Light to take pictures during the action.
Do you recognise anybody in the crowd?
