Jack Ross is in the market for a left-back.

Revealed! 17 left-backs Sunderland could sign before deadline day - including Premier League and Championship talent

Denver Hume remains Sunderland’s only senior left-back after Bryan Oviedo’s departure but could the Black Cats tempt a player from the Premier League or Championship?

By James Copley
Wednesday, 28 August, 2019, 16:45

The transfer window for Premier League and Championship clubs is now shut, but League One and Two’s deadline remains open until September, 2 with Jack Ross in the market for a left-back to replace Bryan Oviedo and Reece James and compete with Denver Hume.

Meaning Sunderland could target players from clubs who need to offload fringe players.

1. Danny Fox - Wigan

The 33-year-old veteran featured sporadically for the Latics last season. Reaching the twilight of his career, Fox may be eager to start games and Wigan have several left-back options.

2. Sylvain Deslandes - Wolves

The 22-year-old France under-20 international is unlikely to break through at Premier League Wolves - meaning the left-back is likely seeking another loan move

3. Cameron Borthwick-Jackson - free agent

The ex-Manchester United man is a free agent and was last seen training with Sunderland's pre-season opponents Heerenveen. However, that arrangement has now ended.

4. Joe Mattock - Rotherham United

Mattock will be regarded as one of League One's better left-backs after coming down from the Championship last season. Sunderland may have to pay a sizeable fee should they wish to land him.

