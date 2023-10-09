Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brentford have been credited with interest in Sunderland winger Jack Clarke following his impressive start to the season.

The 22-year-old is the Championship’s joint top scorer, along with Southampton’s Adam Armstrong and Blackburn’s Sammie Szmodics, with seven goals in 11 league appearances. Burnley made attempts to sign Clarke during the summer transfer window but fell significantly short of Sunderland’s valuation for the former Leeds and Tottenham wideman.

According to The Sun’s Alan Nixon, Brenford are also keeping tabs on Clarke and could put in a £15million bid for the player in January. The report goes on to say The Bees would be more keen on a deal if they get offers for winger Keane Lewis-Potter, who has struggled with injuries following his move to West London from Hull last year.

Clarke is under contract at Sunderland until the summer of 2026, after signing a four-year deal when he joined the club permanently from Tottenham last year. The winger has made 82 appearances for the Black Cats in all competitions following his initial loan spell last year.

Dan Ballard on Burnley’s watchlist

Nixon has also reported Burnley are keeping an eye on Sunderland defender Dan Ballard, who has started every Championship fixture for the Black Cats this season.

The Clarets were interested in signing Ballard before he joined Sunderland from Arsenal last year, yet the centre-back felt he’d receive more game time at the Stadium of Light.

The 24-year-old centre-back also signed a new deal at Sunderland, until the summer of 2027, in August, following reported interest from West Ham. “I think for my pathway going forward I’ve got a good relationship with the manager and with the club,” Ballard told the Echo when asked about his new Black Cats deal earlier this season.