Sunderland and Newcastle United fans have reacted strongly to the news that ex-Cats boss Steve Bruce could be on his way to St. James's Park to replace Rafa Benitez.

Bruce’s odds dropped from 33/1 to 4/1 on with Sky Bet, 13/8 with Betfair and 15/8 with Paddy Power.

Manchester City coach Mikel Arteta is second favourite to Bruce with the Spaniard is 9/2 on with Sky Bet at and 7/2 with Marathon.

The news that Bruce could be on his way to St. James’s Park to replace the departed Benitez prompted strong reactions from both Sunderland and Newcastle fans.

Here’s what both sets of fans said:

@iby_ashraf: “If this happens I will be sacking my season ticket in after 14 years”

@DANGERUS_DAVEY: “Imagine going from Rafa to Steve Bruce. The most Newcastle United thing you’ll ever see.”

@MarcSDuffy: “I’m less concerned about his Sunderland history than I am about the fact that he’s an absolutely shocking football manager.”

@AdamSport_: “Thought this was a parody page”

@wellzy95nufc: “@NUFC announce instant relegation”

@Kris29159254: “Does Mike want us to get relegated????”

@savethelastpie: “The same Steve Bruce who's been unable to get out of the championship for the last few years?”

@greener_andrew: “If he is signed then it's confirmation that Ashley is trolling on purpose. Steve would have to be insane to take the job, it would just be constant abuse.”

@RSJ1975: “Why would he leave Sheffield Wednesday?”

@DeclanCarroll94: “RELEGATION Confirmed.”

@Lpot85: “Agent Bruce ready for action”

@ianmatfin: “And he managed the Mackems to just rub more salt in the wounds”

@tongey93: “From a Sunderland fans perspective it's funny seeing them fume, but personally don't think he'd do too bad of a job if he was appointed. They'd have struggled even with RB if they didn't invest and they've lost their best 2 players (Perez & Rondon) with more possibly on the way!

@nufc42: “If they do that, I am done with it”

@billyredhead1: “The one man who would make me give up my season ticket!”

@Jimmyk1978: “Got the Mackems a top half Premier League finish before they hounded him out because of his Geordie roots and since then it's been one big collapse all the way to Division 3 for them.”