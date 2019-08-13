Red & White Army appeal for help from Sunderland fans for stunning Roker End flag display
Sunderland fans are being asked to help set up a stunning flag display at the Stadium of Light.
The Red and White Army, the independent Sunderland AFC supporters’ group, has appealed for supporters to help set up the display in the Roker End, with Portsmouth the visitors in a Saturday lunchtime kick-off.
A RAWA statement read: “We need more volunteers to help set up the Roker End flag display before kick off. We've increased the number of flags and we're working on new designs.
“However, all this means a bit more to do in the build up to kick-off and at half-time to collect the flags in for storage.
“If we are to maintain the display, and indeed grow into something even more special we need more volunteers.
“We are particularly keen to involve families and younger fans but the match day "squad" we're building is open to everyone.”
Email info@redandwhitearmy.co.uk to get involved.