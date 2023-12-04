Sunderland have sacked Tony Mowbray as head coach. Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Sunderland fans have been sharing their reaction to Tony Mowbray's exit from the Stadium of Light.

Mowbray was sacked on Monday, club bosses have thanked Mowbray and said it was a 'difficult decision' to take. Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said: “We are now focused on identifying the right candidate and we will continue to support our coaching team and players throughout the interim period.”

The club has confirmed Mike Dodds will 'lead the first-team’s training and match preparations until the process to appoint a new Head Coach has concluded.'

What have the Sunderland fans been saying?

John @scully1984 tweeted: "All the best Tony you did a good job! Only time will tell if it’s the right decision!"

mark swinney@swinneymr tweeted: "He made the fans fall in love with the team again and the football was a joy to watch. Lucky enough to be at Preston last season for that rollercoaster 90 minutes and that is why we all love football. Thanks Tony".

(A)mad Mackem@AmadMackem posted: "He conducted himself immaculately. A gentleman. A rare breed these days."

Brad@braddfearnleyy posted: "Strange feeling this one but the right call in the end. Let’s not hang around too long with his replacement. Best of luck Tony."

Fred@frederiksmale posted on X: "Thanks Mogga. Done something special that not many managers have done for along time and that’s play some beautiful football."

What have Sunderland said?

A club statement read: "Sunderland AFC has this evening parted company with Head Coach Tony Mowbray. The club would like thank Tony for the positive contribution he has made throughout the past two seasons alongside his assistant Mark Venus, who also departs.

"Both will always be welcome back at the Stadium of Light and we wish them well for the future."